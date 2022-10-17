JEFFERSON CITY — With October marking the beginning of 2022's flu season, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began its annual surveillance reporting last week.
On Friday, DHSS released the first of this flu season's weekly data reports. Included were the number of the diagnosed influenza cases, influenza-like illness visits to the ER, and flu-related hospitalizations across Missouri.
According to the report, from Oct. 2-8, 80 laboratory-confirmed flu cases were reported in Missouri. That's compared to 28 cases during the same time period in 2021.
Currently, the highest rate of infections is among the youngest children aged 0 to 4.
“It is important for parents to know that while their young children may have a lower risk of severe illness from COVID-19, young children are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications,” Paula Nickelson, acting director of DHSS, said.
DHSS says that in addition to young children, other high-risk individuals include adults 65 years or older, pregnant individuals, children with underlying medical conditions, and individuals with asthma, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, HIV/AIDS or cancer.
“Now is also a great time to get up-to-date on your COVID-19 shots especially since they can be taken care of in the same visit,” Nickelson said.
Bivalent vaccines just became available for adults last month, and the reformatted dose became available for those as young as age 5 last week. The bivalent boosters both target two versions of SARS-CoV-2, the ancestral virus that caused COVID-19 – the original strain of the virus and two of the Omicron sub-variants (BA.4 and BA.5), which are currently the most widespread variants globally.
MU Health Care will host drive-thru flu and bivalent COVID-19 shot clinics in Columbia this Saturday, Oct. 22, and next Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Providence Medical Park, located at 551 E. Southampton Drive.
Additional locations for flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be found here.