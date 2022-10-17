Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the mid 20s to around 30 expected. * WHERE...Central and eastern Missouri, as well as west central and southwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 PM Monday to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&