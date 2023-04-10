JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is launching a new website to provide a map of maternal and neonatal care facilities by its designation level.
The website will also outline criteria developed for birthing facilities created through the passing of Senate bill 50 in 2018.
"As soon as a woman becomes aware of her pregnancy, she should seek and receive prenatal care with her health provider right away," DHSS chief medical officer Heidi Miller said in a news release. "One of the most important interventions is determining if the pregnancy is high risk, so the mother can be educated, empowered, and connected with the appropriate intensity of care."