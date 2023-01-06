JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is developing an updated drought mitigation and response plan that will help guide future statewide response efforts.
The current plan has been in use since 2002, the department said in a Friday news release. The revised plan explores various types of droughts and the different impacts they can have. The plan also describes Missouri's Drought Response system.
A key component of the updated plan is an assessment of Missouri's drought history to estimate potential future impacts.
"Drought can have devastating impacts to Missouri's environment and economy, affecting everything from agriculture to drinking water supplies,” Dru Buntin, director of the DNR, said. “We are excited to present this updated Drought Mitigation and Response Plan to the citizens of Missouri. How we prepare for drought is as important as how we respond to it, and this plan represents an acknowledgement of that."
The department invites the public to review the draft plan and provide comment before it is finalized. The public comment will be available from Monday, Jan. 9, to Tuesday, Feb. 7. Comments can be emailed to mowaters@dnr.mo.gov.