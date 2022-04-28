MISSOURI - Missouri drivers have the opportunity to get a refund on the 2.5 cents per gallon tax increase on their gas purchases.
In July 2021, Gov. Mike Parson signed a gas tax increase into law that raises tax from 17 cents per gallon to 29.5 cents per gallon in increments over the next five years.
The law came with a rebate option for Missouri buyers to get a refund if they kept their receipts.
The window to file a rebate for this year is from July 1 to Sept. 30. The Department of Revenue is encouraging people to file their claim online through the Missouri My Tax Portal.
The form requires the following information:
- Vehicle's identification number
- Date of purchase
- Name and address of the seller
- Name and address of the buyer
- Number of gallons purchased
- Charged tax amount
Rep. J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) created a spreadsheet that people can use to track this information to help make filing for a rebate easier.
The rebate form will be available on the Department of Revenue's website in mid-May, several months after implementing the increase in October 2021.
Rep. Jason Chipman (R-Steelville) said this tax will affect people who drive older vehicles that get low gas mileage.
"I believe I did a back of the napkin calculation, that if you drove a car that got 20 miles a gallon, and you drove 15,000 miles a year, at the end of the year, you were going to end up paying between $90 and $100 extra in the gas tax once it was fully implemented," Chipman said.
Chipman said he knows the increase of gas tax will affect people.
"I know how much diapers costs. I've had children in diapers for 12 years," Chipman said. "So that's about four or five cases of diapers easily, and that matters to a lot of people."
The state estimates the tax increase will generate over $500 million by fiscal year 2026.
The 2.5 cents per gallon increase went into effect in October, and the rate will increase every July 1 for the next five years.
One Missouri driver said he didn't know there was a rebate program, but he'd take the time to get some money back.
"I think I would do it if I was going to get some money back. Inflation, I think, is affecting all of us, especially with the gas prices at the pump right now," Shane Smith said.
The Department of Revenue said South Carolina, which implemented a type of gas tax, also has a refund program. Only 15% of South Carolina drivers applied for the refund.
According to the Columbia Missourian, Rep. Sara Walsh (R- Ashland) proposed an amendment on Wednesday that would have paused the gas tax increase for two years if gas prices in Missouri were more than $3.50 per gallon.
The House of Representatives voted down Walsh's amendment 61-55.