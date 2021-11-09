MISSOURI - New reports from AAA and GasBuddy show gas prices have reached their highest level since 2013.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, oil companies scaled back production due to limited demand. Now, Americans are buying gas faster than they can ramp it back up, leading to large increases in prices.
In Missouri, the current average price per gallon of regular gasoline is $3.11. This is up 17 cents from last week, and an increase of more than 76% from this time last year.
The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, said these changes in price are significant for Missouri drivers.
“This feels like a significant pinch. It's costing motorists significantly more to fill their tanks," De Haan explained. "Compared to a year ago, filling up was maybe a $20 or $25 event. Now it's closer to about a $30 or $35 event.”
With the holiday season right around the corner, De Haan said consumers are going to have tough decisions when it comes to travel.
“There can be changes in which they still celebrate the holiday. They may stay closer to home, they may stay closer to other family members, they may change the group that they spend time with," De Haan said.
One traveler who is having to make these tough decisions is Cynthia Fletcher. Fletcher lives in Alaska and visits family in Missouri often. When she’s here in the lower 48 states, like she will be for this holiday season, increased gas prices are forcing her to rethink some of her habits.
“It makes a difference between eating out, eating in. Choosing what activities I will participate in and which ones am I going to have to skip? It does make a difference," Fletcher said.
Some Americans may be cutting back on gas consumption, but as a whole it is still very high. De Haan said gas is something that almost all Americans need to buy, making the demand price inelastic.
“I don't immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the run up to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong. Levels [in October and November] are currently rivaling September demand, so we know high prices aren't significantly curbing consumption."
Even if drivers can’t avoid buying gas, high prices are still leading to changes in driving habits in an attempt to visit the pump as infrequently as possible.
Fletcher, for example, said “I admit I'm probably driving a little slower. To conserve gas a little bit. My car is economical, it's older.”
With everything that contributed to the price increases, this issue isn’t going away.
“For now, consumers are going to have to dig deeper through the holidays, as oil production will likely remain tight through the end of the year and into early 2022," De Haan said.