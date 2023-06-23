COLUMBIA − Wine producers may see a shortage in the number of grapes produced as dry weather conditions continue to impact Missouri farmers.
“It started all last fall when we started the drought and dry weather period, and after that, we went into the winter period where the vines kind of stressed,” said Dr. Dean S. Volenberg, viticulture and winery operations specialist at MU Extension. “So as you go into that winter period those fruit buds can not acclimate fast enough.”
The winter and spring freeze caused many of those fruit buds to die, therefore causing less fruit available for harvest.
“Losing fruit buds means losing fruit,” Volenburg said.
Bigger wine producers like Jacob Holman, a winemaker for Les Bourgeois Vineyards, normally get to supply smaller grape growers with their excess fruit harvest. The recent weather conditions may change their plans.
“If I don’t have it, I just won’t be able to sell it,” Holman said.
“There’s a lot of people that established grape vines without any type of irrigation,” Volenberg said. “Those are the people that are really suffering as growers today.”
One of those growers is David Runge, owner of Hummingbird Vineyard and Winery in Mexico. He is uncertain about what this harvest season will bring.
“You just hope you have enough to carry you through the year, production-wise,” Runge said. “I’m just hoping that whatever I produce I hope I sell."
His most popular blend, Gurdie’s Blend, uses concord grapes. He may have fewer concord grapes than expected depending on the severity of the frost on the plants.
Runge said that he will have to wait and see what comes in harvest season this fall.