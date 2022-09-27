Missouri electric line crews head to Orlando for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

COLUMBIA − Missouri electric line crews are headed to Florida to help in recovery efforts of Hurricane Ian.
Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday evening. The greatest threat now is expected to be on Florida's west coast near Tampa, between Longboat Key and Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Organized by Missouri's Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), crews from 13 utilities traveled to Orlando Tuesday morning and are expected to arrive ahead of the anticipated impacts on the Gulf Coast.
Workers will be equipped with more than 50 utility work vehicles and will be sent to different Florida municipal utilities that will need electric restoration after the storm passes.
The 57-person team includes crews from Carthage, Chillicothe, Hannibal, Higginsville, Independence, Macon, Nixa, Odessa, Palmyra, Poplar Bluff and Springfield. Crews from MPUA Resource Services Corporation in Columbia and Conway, Arkansas will join them in Florida.
MPUA said it received a call from the Florida Municipal Electric Association on Sept. 23 asking for mutual aid assistance. The responding crews are form public power electric utilities, MPUA said, which means there are agreements in place that allow staff to assist communities and states during widespread outages.