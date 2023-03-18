The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer five bull elk permits and 400 permits for hunting up to 40 black bears this fall.
Applications will open May 1 through the end of the month.
All elk-hunting permits will be assigned through a random drawing. Only Missouri residents are eligible to apply for and purchase elk-hunting permits.
At least one elk-hunting permit will be for approved landowners who own property in Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties and the remainder for the general public.
MDC will require a $10 nonrefundable application fee for all elk applicants. Those selected for each of the five permits must pay a $50 permit fee. Permits are nontransferable.
To apply for an elk permit, applicants must be Missouri residents at least 11 years of age by the first day of the of the elk hunting season.
MDC has established three Bear Management Zones (BMZ) in southern Missouri and will issue annual permit numbers and harvest quotas for each of the three BMZs. Applicants must select one of three zones.
There is a fee of $10 per bear hunting applicant. Those selected will then be eligible to buy a BMZ-specific permit at a cost of $25.
The harvest limit will be one bear per permit. Only lone black bears may be taken. Hunters cannot take bears that are in the presence of other bears, including female black bears with cubs. Bears may not be disturbed, pushed, harassed or taken from a den. Baiting and the use of dogs will not be allowed.