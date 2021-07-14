COLUMBIA - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill on Wednesday in order to create the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program.
The new program allows K-12 students with individualized education plans or a household income of up to 200% of the Free and Reduced Lunch eligibility rate to receive scholarship funds to move schools.
It allows residents to receive a tax credit for donating to certain educational assistance organizations. Those groups would then grant scholarships to eligible students.
The program is limited to cities and counties with a population of at least 300,000 residents.
"This law levels that playing field and extends that to families who are desperately asking for options," Peter Franzen, associate executive director of the Children's Education Alliance of Missouri, said.
Franzen and his team played a large role in getting the bill passed and signed.
"Our organization has a broad mission of empowering families by supporting policies that create greater access to educational options," Franzen said.
Becki Uccello and her daughter, Izzie, were present on Wednesday morning when Parson signed off on House Bill 349. The bill passed in the House on an 82-71 vote.
Izzie was born with spina bifida and has been in a wheelchair since she was two.
Izzie moved to a private school in kindergarten and has been better off ever since.
"We've been going to Jefferson City for three years testifying," Uccello said. "I knew that this year felt different."
Columbia Independent School (CIS) could be affected by the new program.
"We've not had an experience with a scholarship program like this before," Kari Stockwell, director of admissions and marketing at CIS, said.
Stockwell said the bill may not have an immediate impact on the school.
"We already have a program to allow low income families to attend CIS if they're a good fit for our school," Stockwell said. "We have a flexible tuition program that allows students to attend at an affordable cost."
Susan Goldammer from the Missouri School Boards' Association said the project is a "march toward privatization of education."
Goldammer also mentioned the public funds being funneled should come with transparency and verification that the students are learning and progressing.
The first scholarships are set to be put to use in the 2022-23 school year.