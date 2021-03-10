JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Community Service Commission is encouraging Missourians to complete 200 hours of volunteer service in honor of the state's bicentennial anniversary.
The Bicentennial Community Service Challenge was announced on Wednesday for Missouri's 200th year of statehood. Anyone who completes the challenge will receive a certificate for their community service.
Service projects in Missouri can range from tutoring to disaster relief and more. Missourians are encouraged to donate their time to a cause meaningful to them.
The Jefferson City mayor and co-chair of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission explained in an emailed press release how volunteering helps Missouri communities.
"Missouri's bicentennial is what makes our state great," Carrie Tergin said. "The Bicentennial Community Service Challenge is a productive way to mark this milestone by joining the countless Missourians who volunteer their time to improve our communities."
Missourians can download a virtual volunteer form to keep track of their hours. Completed forms are due by Dec. 21, 2021 to be eligible for the certificate.
Challenge details and service opportunities can be found here.