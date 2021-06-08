JEFFERSON CITY-Starting Saturday, June 12th, Missouri will stop participating in the six federal pandemic-related unemployment programs.
In a news release from May, Governor Parson said he is ending these unemployment programs to “address workforce shortages across the state.”
“From conversations with business owners across the state, we know that they are struggling not because of COVID-19 but because of labor shortages resulting from these excessive federal unemployment programs,” Governor Parson said.
The termination includes the following programs:
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
- Emergency Unemployment Relief for Government Entities and Nonprofit Organizations
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
- 100 Percent Reimbursement of Short-Time Compensation Benefit Costs Paid Under State Law
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation
In the news release during the most recent economic downturn “Washington poured in $600 per week in addition to Missouri’s weekly benefit of up to $320,” Director Hui said.
“Even after the original $600 supplement expired, it was replaced by a federal supplement that provides an extra $300 per week on top of Missouri’s existing state benefit, meaning thousands of claimants continue to receive $620 per week or more,” Director Hui said.
According to the Department of Labor, in March of 2020, 3.3 million people filed for first time jobless benefits, when governors shut down most non-essential businesses.
On March 27th of 2020, Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law.