MISSOURI − The Missouri Farm Bureau, MFA Oil and MFA Incorporated, along with Doyle Manufacturing Company, have filed a lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandate for private employers.
The lawsuit challenges the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) emergency temporary standard (ETS), which mandates those employed at companies with 100 or more employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The mandate could affect more than 84 million employees across the states.
“The health and safety of our employees and members is of utmost importance as we lead out of the pandemic,” Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins said in a news release. “We continue to urge our team to take precautions to protect their health and the health of their families and those we serve. We strongly encourage our employees to consult with their personal physicians in making their decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. This medical decision should be up to each individual and their doctor."
The companies jointly filed a petition on Friday with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, claiming OSHA has "exceeded its statutory authority in implementing the ETS and violated the U.S. Constitution and other laws."
“We have always followed OSHA guidelines, but we are concerned that the vaccine mandate will impose burdensome new requirements on our business," Jon Ihler, MFA Oil president and CEO, said in a news release. "We support vaccination, but we also oppose any rule that restricts the freedom of our employees to make their own personal health decisions."
The lawsuit follows Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit, which was filed at the beginning of November and also challenges the private employer vaccine mandate. Holts Summit's Doolittle Trailer Manufacturing also signed on to Schmitt's lawsuit.
The Missouri Farm Bureau is the state's largest farm organization, and its home office is located in Jefferson City. MFA Oil is headquartered in Columbia. Its subsidiary operates Break Time convenience stores and Big O Tires franchises across Missouri and Arkansas.
MFA Incorporated is a regional supply and marketing cooperative, also based in Columbia. Doyle Equipment Manufacturing is based in Palmyra, Missouri and manufactures dry fertilizer equipment.