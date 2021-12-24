MEXICO, Mo. - Across the United States, the average age of farmers continues to trend upward. In Missouri, the numbers align with what the rest of the country is averaging.
According to the Missouri Farm Bureau, the 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture nationwide census showed that there has been a continued increase in the age of farmers, as it hit 59.4 years old. Missouri farmers are very close to the national average, averaging at 59.3 years of age.
The study also showed more than 96% of Missouri farms are family-owned, like the Kerr Family Farm in Mexico, Missouri.
In 1837, the Kerr family founded the Kerr Family Farm. Over the years, the property has been used to plant crops and preserve wildlife.
The family also donated land for the Bethel Presbyterian Church, which opened in 1868. Today, the church still holds services on the weekends.
Now, 184 years later, ancestors of the Kerr family still own and tend to the around 450 acres of land.
"I'm a sixth-generation of Audrain County," 91-year-old Bob Kerr said.
Kerr can still remember growing up on such a large playground so many years later.
"I learned how to ride a pony when I was about 5 years old," Kerr said. "And as time went on, I got an older, bigger Arabian horse."
He can also recall learning to hunt rabbit and quail with a .22 long rifle.
After getting married to his wife Catharine and having three children, Kerr and his wife became missionaries for the Presbyterian Church, serving 7 years away from home in Mexico City, Mexico.
As his children grew up, Kerr decided it would be best to move his family to the suburbs of St. Louis, where they lived for over 30 years.
In 2002, Kerr decided to move back home to Audrain County to take care of the property which had been in his family's name for over a century.
Kerr does not directly farm on the land like his family did in the past, but he still takes pride in making sure the property flourishes as it has for as long as he can remember.
There has not been as much optimism from younger generations in recent years over entering the field of farming and agriculture.
The National Agriculture Statistics Service's census of agriculture shows farmers over the age of 65 are outnumbering farmers under 35 by a 6 to 1 ratio. The National Young Farmers Coalition said that ratio causes concern.
MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources also has noticed these worries and is trying to entice more students to take up a future in farming.
Kaitlin Kleiboeker, a freshman studying animal science at MU, is the current president of the Missouri FFA. The Missouri FFA helps the next generation of agriculture students to be able to hone their crafts.
With numerous family members also previously involved in FFA, Kleiboeker said she was pushed by her mom and dad to continue the legacy.
"My mom and dad highly encouraged me freshman year to join FFA," Kleiboeker said. "I was originally against it, but I joined and fell in love."
Kleiboeker's family owns land, and with her two brothers not wanting to take over the farm one day, she also can understand the increased worry involving farmer age.
"If the age keeps increasing and we don't get these younger generations, agriculture could transition more and more away from family farms and more into corporate farms," Kleiboeker said.
Along with other experts, Kleiboeker believes there are other factors deterring an influx of youth into the agriculture profession.
"Young farmers are having a struggle getting started with the land prices that are incredibly high," Kleiboeker said. "Add in the fact that they are going to be having to purchase equipment and things like that."
There is some hope: The younger U.S. generation is more concerned about the threat of climate change than the older generations. This younger group will focus more on protecting land over making profits.
With world leaders agreeing to accelerate efforts on the climate change front at the Glasgow Climate Pact, Kerr also believes if more students enter the agricultural field, there could be progress.
"Young people need to be involved and be concerned about the environment," Kerr said. "Not only for land preservation, but for wildlife and all of the things that are very important to keep maintaining a good environment for future generations."
MU's CAFNR department currently offers 14 degree programs, which includes subjects such as agriculture, environmental sciences and natural resource science and management.