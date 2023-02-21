US and Missouri flags will fly at half-staff on Wednesday to honor a fallen Kansas City police officer and K-9.
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ died in the line of duty when a speeding motorist hit the vehicle they were in.
According to a news release, Gov. Mike Parson ordered that flags at all government buildings in counties served by KCPD lower their flags on the day Muhlbauer is laid to rest. This includes Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.
Muhlbauer became an officer in 2003. According to the release, he made the arrest of a "notorious" killer convicted of murdering five people.
K-9 Champ began working for KCPD in January last year, and has been assigned to Muhlbauer since. Champ lived with Muhlbauer and his family.
A pedestrian was also killed in the crash.