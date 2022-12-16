COLUMBIA - The average gas price in Missouri currently stands at $2.76 per gallon for regular, unleaded fuel, according to AAA. This is 12 cents less than last week and 19 cents less than this time last year.
This is a decline of around 10 cents or more each week.
"That's down about 56 cents in the last month, so in the last four weeks, and we're now 21 cents cheaper than we were this time last year," Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson, said.
Prices are the lowest they have been in Missouri since June 2021.
"The Missouri statewide average dropped below $3 a gallon back on December 3, so just about two weeks ago, and that marked the first time it was below $3 a gallon in 317 consecutive days," Chabarria said.
AAA said the fluctuations in gas correlate to the decline in crude oil prices.
"What's largely driving the decline is lower crude oil prices, and more importantly, stabilized crude oil prices," Chabarria said. "Crude oil accounts for about 50 to 60% of what drivers pay at the pump."
The effects of crude oil prices and demand increasing or decreasing has a large impact on the prices at the pump.
"Whenever oil demand in China is impacted, it's going to be felt throughout the globe as well. So really lower than average demand, stabilize crude oil supply, that's really what's kept crude oil prices in check. And that's what's driven gas prices down here in Missouri and around the country," Chabarria said.
According to AAA, Missouri gas prices are the fourth lowest in statewide averages, while California has the highest gas prices at $4.45 on average per gallon of regular unleaded.
The five least expensive average state gas prices include:
- Texas - $2.65
- Oklahoma - $2.69
- Arkansas - $2.75
- Missouri - $2.76
- Mississippi - $2.79
"Currently, it's not unusual for Missouri to be within the top 10 cheapest averages in the country, that's pretty common," Chabarria said. "One thing to look at when you're sort of looking at comparing states for gas prices is their fuel tax rate."
He said Missouri did have a recent increase to its fuel tax, however, pricing is still relatively low compared to other states.
Chabarria believes that prices should continue to slowly trend downward toward the end of 2022.
"So it's tough to say, certainly in the next couple of weeks, again, barring any major upheaval in the oil and gas market, you know, we should continue to see prices trending downward," Chabarria said.