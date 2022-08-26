COLUMBIA − Gas prices are finally starting to decline and level off following the all-time-highs of the summer.
"What we've really seen with gas prices in Missouri and around the country over the last two months is 60 plus days of consecutive decline," Nick Chabarria, AAA public affairs specialist, said. "Really, just until this week, now we're starting to see prices level off, and even slightly come back up in some Missouri metro areas."
Chabarria says these declines started in June and have fallen 50 cents alone in the last month.
"Now this week, we're starting to see those declines slowing down to where prices are leveling off, and even slightly coming back up some, the average gas prices in Missouri is up a penny from last week," Chabarria said.
According to the Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the average statewide gas price in Missouri is $3.50 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, while the national average is $3.88.
The price of fuel has continued to stay flat compared to this day last week, but 66 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
"The Missouri statewide average reached a record high at $4.68. That was on June 16, and the current statewide average is $3.49. So you know, about $1.20 cent difference," Chabarria said.
Within the state, drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $3.66 and drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $3.31 a gallon.
According to a press release from AAA, crude oil has risen in pricing after a recent accountment that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) would consider cutting output amidst concerns of a global economic slowdown.
"What really has been driving gas prices down in the last couple months, there's been a number of factors, number one being crude oil prices have declined," Chabarria said. "Crude oil accounts for about 50 to 60% of the price per gallon that drivers pay at the pump. So anytime crude oil comes down or goes back up, that's going to impact gas prices at the pump as well."
According to the National Gas Price Average, drivers in Missouri are paying the tenth lowest gas price average in the country. In contrast, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.30 on average for regular unleaded.
A local truck driver gave his thoughts on how these fluctuations have effected him and his work.
"It's a major hit," Tori Pettigrew said. "My income has gone down dramatically with gas prices the way they are because I'm having to spend more money on the tank versus being able to put it in my bank account."