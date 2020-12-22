MISSOURI-- The Missouri gas price average has risen by eight cents since last week, according to a news release from insurance company AAA. This puts the average price for gas at $1.94 per gallon, which is lower than the country average at $2.24 per gallon.
The average price for gas in Boone County is $1.96 per gallon, which is two cents above the average, according to AAA Gas Prices. While the increase is slight for some consumers, it didn’t escape others’ eyes.
“Yeah, I’ve noticed the increase in the gas prices,” MU grad student Gustavo Santiago said. “I haven’t paid too much attention to it.”
This is the highest gas prices have been since February, which was when state, city and county officials gave stay-at-home orders. This is likely because of the tightening supply of crude oil and the rise of its price, according to a nationwide news release. Still, Missouri is one of the cheapest states to get gas in, ranking the third lowest.
The AAA news release says they don’t expect it to last long, though. Because of decreased travel nationwide, gas prices are projected to drop again in January.