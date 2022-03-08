MISSOURI - As gas prices continue to increase, President Joe Biden announced a new ban on purchases of Russian crude oil Tuesday.
The announcement comes after the European Union and United Kingdom announced similar bans earlier Tuesday.
Prices have skyrocketed in the last month, setting the national record of $4.17 per gallon.
According to AAA, Missouri gas prices have seen a $0.60 change in the past month, increasing to an average $3.73.
The all-time high in Missouri was set on July 16, 2008, when prices climbed to $3.94.
However, Missouri has not been hit as hard as other parts of the country.
A spokesperson for the AAA said current prices in Missouri are lower than the rest of the country.
"Missouri, currently has, I think, the second lowest statewide average in the country," Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA, said. "And we have really been within the top 10, even within the top five cheapest, you know, really, since prices started rising."
He credited Missouri's lower prices to the low fuel tax rate in the state.
"When you're really looking at comparing statewide averages, state by state, that's really the first thing you look at is the fuel tax rate in that state," Chabarria said. "A great comparison is Illinois. Illinois prices are substantially higher than Missouri. Illinois has one of the highest fuel tax rates, while Missouri has the sixth lowest fuel tax rate on gasoline."
Chabarria said the announcement from President Biden will "change global dynamics."
"And really, until that sort of stabilizes, until crude oil prices stabilize, that's when we'd see gasoline prices stabilize, as well. But until then, as long as crude oil continues to go up, we're gonna see gas prices go up," Chabarria explained.
Increasing prices have begun to affect businesses in Columbia as well.
Taxi Terry's, a local taxi business, said the rise in gas prices has increased their bill by almost $400 a month.
"It affects the bottom line, as usual. But I mean, we usually probably spend $700 to $800 a week on fuel. And now we're up to $1,100 to $1,200 a week," Angie Nickerson, owner of Taxi Terry's, said.
Despite the rise in gas prices, Taxi Terry's does not want to increase their prices.
"We haven't raised our prices in probably 10 years," Nickerson said. "So I mean, it's definitely something that if it continues to stay this way, yes, we would have to do that."