JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri currently leads the nation in pre-filed anti-LGBTQ bills.
The ACLU is tracking 30 anti-LGBTQ bills that have been introduced in the state. Indiana, with 17, and Texas, with 16 bills, take the second and third spots.
Thursday, the House heard nine of these bills.
Three bills aim to ban transgender girls and women from playing on girls team sports.
The conversation on this topic lasted three and a half hours.
The three representatives who filed bills on this topic said they wanted to "protect women in sports."
They also said 18 states have already implemented similar bills. These includes states like Texas, Alabama, and Arizona.
Representative Emily Weber (D-Kansas City) said the women she's spoken to in her district are concerned about reproductive care, affordable daycare, and sexual abuse, but she hasn't heard concerns about protecting women's sports.
Representative Aaron Crossley (D-Independence) said 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously consider suicide, and he thinks it's because of bills like this.
Transgender youth voiced their opposition to these bills during the hearing. Some teachers and coaches voiced their support for these bills.
Three of the nine bills aim to ban gender affirming care for transgender and gender-expansive children.
One bill aims to ban drag performances in public spaces.
One bill aims to reclassify drag shows as sexual and pornographic in nature.
One aims to ban curriculum such as Critical Race Theory, sexual orientation and gender expression from being taught in schools.
A press conference hosted by PROMO Missouri & ACLU Missouri earlier in the day said they had never seen a day with so many hearings on anti-LGBTQ legislation at once.
"Let's call it what it is," Katy Erker-Lynch, Executive Director of PROMO said. "An attempt to erase trans identities from Missouri."