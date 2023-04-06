JEFFERSON CITY − Justice for Kids is a Missouri nonprofit organization that started originally as a Facebook group in 2018. Five years later, representatives from the organization are looking to create change in regulations surrounding family court. The organization has spent time in Jefferson City and Washington D.C. meeting with state and federal lawmakers.
Bryan Godier, the founder of Justice for Kids, says their mission is to fight for children and expose corruption.
"Our mission at Justice for Kids is to bring awareness to questionable acts occurring throughout the family courts in Missouri," Godier said.
But the corruption he sees primarily stems from financial incentives. These incentives come from federal legislation like Title IV-E, the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), and the Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997. Godier believes this has led to corruption in family courts.
"The incentives are to bring foster children into the system," Godier said. "It sets up a very bad environment for corruption in the courts and the trafficking of children."
For example, Title IV-E allows eligible foster care agencies to claim reimbursements for a portion of their expenditures for the children who are placed into their facility.
Godier alleges that some kids are removed from their families and put in the foster care system due to incentives. He says guardians ad litem are coordinating to drive up bills and collude with judges.
In 2021, a Zoom call was leaked, which showed some St. Louis attorneys discussing their collusion after the fact. Godier said this is just one example.
"It comes down to accountability first," he said. "There has to be accountability in the courts. When you have people abusing powers in the courts, they need to be held accountable. Until you have that, you're going to have continued corruption."
Justice for Kids has branched out and worked with many different people involved in family courts; from victims and children, to whistleblowers who have worked in the system.
Laura Thomasson says she started working with Compass Health in 2019 and believes these issues aren't at all uncommon.
"I would probably guess about 80% to 90% of the kids in foster care probably have a family member fighting for them," Thomasson said.
But there is one family that has galvanized not just Justice for Kids, but hundreds of Missourians.
In 2018, Mikaela Haynes died by suicide at the age of 14. This came after Haynes' guardian ad litem, Jennifer Williams, planned to testify to put Haynes back with her abusive father, Charles Haynes.
Mikaela Haynes' mother, Cynthia Randolph, is now suing Williams for negligence as Mikaela Haynes' guardian ad litem. Williams was the guardian ad litem put in charge of Mikaela Haynes' interests during Randolph's divorce process with Charles Haynes.
Williams' attorney has not responded to KOMU 8's request for comment.
Charles Haynes previously pled guilty to second-degree sodomy of his stepdaughter.
One roadblock to justice, according to Tolu, is the judicial immunity for judges and attorneys involved in these cases.
"It immunizes negligent conduct by the guardian ad litem and makes them bulletproof from any lawsuits by parents," Tolu said. "They're also not professionally liable."
Amid this ongoing lawsuit, Randolph and Tolu are working to create change in family courts. They want to have judicial immunity removed through their proposed law: Mikaela's Law.
"Mikaela's Law stands for removing any type of immunity from Missouri guardians ad litem who represent children in juvenile and family court cases," Tolu said.
Both Tolu and Justice for Kids have been meeting with legislators in Jefferson City, including Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, hoping to affect change. No bills have been filed to move the law forward, but Moon said he believes change may be necessary.
"I believe that these state agencies need to be scrutinized much more," Moon said. "If we can find out what's happening internally and then find the problems and try to correct those, that would be a good step."
Justice for Kids and Randolph both have similar goals − providing the voice for Missouri children that Mikaela Haynes didn't have.
"We want to raise awareness to this injustice and to give a voice to the children in Missouri who don't have a voice," Randolph said.