MISSOURI - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced a partnership with TEACH to show appreciation to current educators and encourage students to pursue their desire of becoming a teacher.
"The Future Depends on Teachers" was developed to address the national shortage of teachers the country has seen lately.
The campaign is directed toward showing the positive points in the profession, as opposed to the widely talked about struggles.
"We feel sometimes like the message is just about the struggles and the downside," DESE Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Educator Quality Paul Katnik said. "There really is a lot of good news around teaching too and that's what this whole campaign is about, let's tell some of the good stories too."
According to Katnik, the enrollment of teacher education programs has decreased by 25% in the last six years. The joint team of DESE and TEACH are hoping to raise education program enrollment with this campaign.
"I have been in my position for over six years and I have divinities seen a decline in the number of applicants no matter what the position is," North Callaway Superintendent Nicky Kemp said.
“The thing we know for sure is that the future teachers in our state are sitting in our high schools today,” Katnik said. “And we want to invite them to consider the teaching profession, we want to support them in pursuing that.”
The campaign also hopes to add more diversity to the profession.
“There's a lot of research out there that says that students do better if they're looking at a teacher that kind of represents them,” Katnik said. “And we just don't have that. We are very white, very female, as a profession – and our students aren’t quite that.”
Darrion Cockrell, the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year, also sees room for growth in the industry that will ultimately help students connect with their educators.
"Finding a way to attract males and people of color to the teaching profession will benefit our students and our whole field as a whole," Cockrell said.
“The Future Depends on Teachers” PSA will air on TV and radio to attempt to inspire future educators to look into the profession and also bring light to the hard work that teachers have put in especially during the last year. The message end by encouraging students to understand the impact of educators and encourage them to pursue their teaching dreams.