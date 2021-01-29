MISSOURI - Due to the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has renewed grants for existing local homeless programs throughout Missouri.
HUD awarded $39,712,709 Friday to Missouri homeless programs. In total, HUD awarded over $2.5 billion across the nation.
Missouri has 138 projects that the grant will help. Mid-Missouri homeless organizations this grant affects include:
- Phoenix Programs, Inc.
- Missouri Department of Mental Health
- Columbia Housing Authority
- Welcome Home Inc.
- Housing Development Commission
HUD's Continuum of Care grant funding assists individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs or at imminent risk of experiencing homeless.
"Renewing these grants not only offers relief to our local partners but it allows Continuums of Care to continue their work to end homelessness and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets," acting HUD Secretary Matt Ammon said.
For a complete list of all the state and local homeless projects awarded, click here.