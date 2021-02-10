JEFFERSON CITY - BJC Healthcare and Mercy in St. Louis and CoxHealth in Springfield are working toward improving their system's responses to trauma.
The hospitals are joining the Equity-Centered Trauma-Informed Care Pilot to advance hospital staff's care of trauma patients. The program is supported by Alive and Well Communities and the Missouri Hospital Association.
The program involves in-depth training about the science of trauma, toxic stress and resiliency. The hospital systems will create a customized plan and meet with coaches bimonthly to monitor the hospital's progress.
The President of Alive and Well Communities stated in an emailed press release trauma in experienced throughout every demographic.
"Unfortunately, trauma is pervasive in all of our communities and impacts all of us regardless of community composition, yet Black, Latinx, LGBTQ and low-income communities are more likely to experience higher rates of trauma due to historical and systemic barriers that continue to create high rates of health disparities," Jennifer Brinkmann said.
The release from the Missouri Hospitals Association said the goal of the pilot program is to better understand and respond to patient trauma to improve overall outcomes.