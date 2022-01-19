Missouri House approves congressional redistricting map

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives voted and passed a redistricting map Wednesday that would keep the state's current congressional makeup, with six Republican seats and two Democratic seats.
The bill passed with a vote of 86-67.
“We are encouraged by the bipartisan work this [House Citizens Redistricting] commission has completed," Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Randy Dunn said in a news release.
This redistricting map gives Missourians an "increased say" in their future, according to Rep. Dan Shaul (R-Imperial).
“We took the data from the Census and the input of Missourians from around the state to create a fair bill and a fair map," Shaul said.
Shaul said the map keeps communities of interest intact, abides by the constitution and provides a fair and accurate representation of voters in Missouri.
"Today is a good example of teamwork - we can cooperate... We fought for fair maps across the state, not just in the districts we are ‘concerned’ with" Dunn said.
The map will now move on to the Senate for consideration. The Senate will now go through the same process as the House did, which could mean changes to the map.