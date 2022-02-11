COLUMBIA - The Missouri House approved a plan to set a $15 minimum wage for only some state workers on Thursday, while others will have a $12 an hour baseline.
Members voted 114-11 for the supplemental budget bill that now awaits a hearing in the Senate.
Gov. Mike Parson asked for a minimum of $15 an hour for all state workers in December last year. But lawmakers offered that salary only to state workers in direct-care jobs in four departments – Corrections, Public Safety, Mental Health and Social Services.
The rest of state government would be paid at or above the $12 an hour minimum wage set to take effect next year. Employees would receive their respective minimum wage or a 5.5% cost of living adjustment, whichever is greater.
Rep. Doug Richey (R-Excelsior Springs) spoke in favor of the bill.
"One of the most pronounced areas of need is in those areas where people are taking care of other people. And those jobs are extremely demanding. They're very challenging," Rep. Richey said. "And they require more skill than the other types of jobs, whether they may be clerical or otherwise for someone that's coming in."
State budget director Dan Haug said at a public hearing on the bill last month the turnover in state jobs was 26% last year. In jobs paying less than $30,000 a year, that rate is more than 50%, Haug said.
It is still unclear whether the new bill could help decrease the state worker turnover rate.
"It's designed, obviously, to help, but beyond that, we are doing a pay increase across the board for everyone, 5.5%. So by the time this fiscal year is over, all state employees will have received a 7.5% pay increase," Rep. Richey said.
"I honestly, I don't know. What I heard from directors was they really needed this pay raise. They needed the 5% pay raise with the baseline of $15 an hour." Rep. Ingrid Burnett (D-Kansas City) said.
Rep. Burnett said some employees were waiting to see if they got that raise, and if they don't, they will leave.
"We've got seven border states, and they all pay more than we do," Rep. Burnett said. "Some of them pay up to $20 per hour as their base rate. Why wouldn't I cross the state line if I live close enough to stay to live? Not to have to keep my residents? Why wouldn't I do that? Why wouldn't I try to go somewhere where I'm gonna get an increase in pay in these inflationary times?"
However, as for the definition of who should belong to the direct care jobs in four departments, Rep. Burnett said it was still unclear.
"It's up to the Senate to do that. And if they don't, then I suspect it will be left to the department directors to make that determination," Rep. Burnett said.
On Monday, Rep. Burnett voted against the measure in the committee, but she voted to pass it on Thursday.
"I voted because I am so passionate about getting this money out to the people who need it and," Rep. Burnett said, "No, it's not everything I wanted them to get. It's not. But I don't have any more as I wasn't given anything more to offer."