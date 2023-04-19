JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri House this week approved House bill 1108, which would require public school districts to have bullet-resistant doors and windows at schools.
Rep. Justin Hicks (R-St. Charles), the bill's sponsor, said the idea sparked after recent mass shootings at schools.
"It came from the idea of trying to figure out how we can harden targets at school without infringing on constitutional rights," Hicks said. "One of the best ideas to do that by fortifying school entry ways and windows on the first floor."
Hicks said the bill is designed to negate intruders from accessing the first floor of any school building and other possible entrance points.
"It's been an idea on my mind and seeing what's happened lately in Tennessee, just kind of called the action that we have to do something here in this state about it," Hicks said. "The best way to do with it is look at schools and see how we're going to harden the targets because there's too many deranged individuals that see schools as soft targets."
The Missouri School Boards' Association said they did not have a comment at this time on the recent legislation and were still gathering information.
According to K-12 School Shooting Database, there have been 112 school shooting incidents so far in 2023.
The bill had its first read in the Missouri Senate Tuesday and will go to the Judiciary committee, where Hicks mentions he expects it will have support. The state's Classroom Trust Fund would help pay for the changes if it becomes a law.
"Where my bill plays a piece of the puzzle is this is the first line of defense," Hicks said. "The first line of defense is getting into the school. If we can stop the intruder from getting in through windows and entry ways, then we don't have to worry about the rest as much."