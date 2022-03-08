JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives finalized a bill that would require hospitals to allow visitors, despite a pandemic.
According to the perfected House bill 2116, the "No Patient Left Alone Act" would require health care facilities to allow patients to designate "at least three essential support person." That's in addition to a spouse or legal guardian.
Supporters of the bill joined House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
"It's a common sense bill that guarantees protections for families with loved ones needing the medical care," Plocher said. "It strengthens their protections for all Missourians, for vulnerable citizens."
Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson) co-sponsored the bill.
"This provides liberty to patients in the hospital to take charge, once again, of their own health care and allow them to have loved ones in both the hospital and long-term care facilities," Seitz said. "This is just the beginning."
However, House Democrats are still pushing back on the bill. Rep. Ashely Aune (D-Kansas City) says she worries about the precedent this sets for legislation on health care.
"The patient that you want to visit, of course they have rights, but so does the patient down the hallway, who has a right to not be exposed to whatever this patient's visitors are bringing in," Aune said.
The bill still requires a third reading in the House before it heads to the Senate.