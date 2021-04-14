COLUMBIA - The Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would allow colleges and universities to increase tuition at an unrestricted rate.
House Bill 856 would get rid of tuition increase caps. Previous legislation passed by the state in 2007 didn’t allow for any tuition increases above the rate of inflation. If passed, those caps would be removed.
The bill would also allow for the state's public universities to determine tuition rates depending on one’s degree or major.
Tuition rates have steadily increased along inflation lines in the past 10 years. According to a report from the University of Missouri, tuition has gone from $8,501 in 2011 to $10,572 in 2021, an increase of just over 25%. In the same time period, the inflation in the United States has also increased at a similar rate.
KOMU 8 reached out to the University of Missouri for comment; an official said they would not comment due to the pending legislation.
Many MU students were concerned with what the bill could mean for their student debt or their family's financial burden.
Sophomore Riley Andreasen said her financial situation is good now, but if her post-graduate tuition increases, it could present trouble.
"I have a couple thousand dollars in student loans and I did get some scholarships," Andreasen said. "But I am planning on going to medical school pending my acceptance."
Andreasen said she was concerned what the legislation could mean for college accessibility.
"You can't do a whole lot without a college degree anymore. It's becoming normalized," Andreasen said. "It's a big concern about affordability and availability to students."
Freshman Kade Vidovic says he already has about $15,000 taken out in student loans.
"It's been hard on me and my family to afford the high tuition price," Vidovic said.
Vidovic also thought the bill could have a negative impact on the student population as a whole.
Nicholas Prindiville is a freshman with no current student debt, but his sister will be attending school at MU next year. He said the potential tuition hike could change his family's financial outlook.
"If they raise the price of tuition, that's going to have impacts on how we pay for it," Prindiville said. "We may have to take out student loans for undergrad."
Funding for higher education has taken a dive in the past 5 years. Grapevine is a research center at Illinois State University that publishes data on state tax support for higher education. According to Grapevine, there has been a 10.8% decline in funding from the state level in Missouri. The national average in the same period of time is an increase of 13.5%.
According to more Grapevine data, Missouri ranks 45th in state dollars per capita sent to higher education. Missouri falls nearly $140 short of the national average of dollars spent per capita on higher education.
The bill passed in the House of Representatives by a wide margin, with a vote of 128-14 in favor, and 12 voting “present."
The bill will now travel to the Missouri Senate.