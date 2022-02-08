JEFFERSON CITY − Several educators came to the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee meeting Tuesday in opposition to a bill that would put them at risk of being sued for teaching about current events.

House Bill 2428 is sponsored by Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin) who wants to limit what educators can say based around public policy. The bill states: "No school or school employee shall compel a teacher or student to discuss public policy issues of the day without such teacher's or student's consent."

Educators who came to oppose the bill argued that the bill did not specifically define what public policy included.

Amber Benge of the Missouri Equity Education Partnership testified in opposition to the bill.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“If you really cared about education, you would be debating more about the failure of charter schools in the state and how you could put funding into programs that would improve the Missouri school system,” Benge said. “What we do have are politicians pushing to legislate classrooms and police speech. Politicians will be making critical decisions and not the people who are licensed and trained to do so.”

Elementary and Secondary Education Committee Chairman Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) said he supports Dogan’s bill.

“There are many programs based in Columbia and Springfield in which parents have come to me to complain that they are not pleased with the education their child is getting,” Basye said. “I use my grandson as an example. He’s 14 years old, he’s not a racist and he’s a good kid, and I don’t want him being told otherwise that just based solely on the color of his skin.”

Basye said schools are putting topics in front of children that are not appropriate. He said schools are making points of certain children’s background based on race and hate.

“I know there are children of a certain skin color told that they are born racist, they’re privileged, they’re oppressors and other children are being told that if they have a certain skin tone that they are victims and they can’t succeed in society that we have right now and I think that is completely inappropriate,” Basye said. “There are a lot of white children who are born poor, and there are children of color that live an affluent lifestyle. So, in terms of what is being taught, I think it is just inappropriate.”