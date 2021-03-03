JEFFERSON CITY - A bill in the Missouri House of Representatives would waive a portion of unemployment benefit overpayments.
HB 1083 would waive repayment for the federal portion of overpayments. Approximately 46,000 Missourians owe about $150 million in state and federal repayments in total.
The federal portion of the repayments would be waived under the bill. The federal money comes from CARES Act and the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act.
Rep. J. Eggleston is the bill's sponsor. He says the overpayments stem from the sudden increase in the Missouri Department of Labor's workload at the start of the pandemic.
"In the rush to try to process them, they now find out that a lot of people got it that they don't think now deserve to get it," Eggleston said. "But it was so long ago and was such a high dollar amount that to ask those folks to give back all of that money is creating a huge hardship."
HB 1083 would not include anyone who received overpayment from fraud.
Eggleston said the state overpayment portion would not be included because it comes from an unemployment trust fund that citizens pay into through their employers.
"It has to be made up and employers would have to come out of pocket for that," Eggleston said.
Eggleston said the bill had strong bipartisan support for waiving the federal repayments, but some House Democrats have called for the state portion to also be waived.
He added that many members of the Missouri General Assembly had heard from their constituents on this issue.
Nakia Marine is still unemployed after being let go from her job at a Columbia Gerbes in May.
Marine applied for unemployment and had no issues until December, when she received an overpayment letter saying she had been overpaid $2,280.
Then in January, the Department started repayment by taking half of her Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and regular unemployment insurance.
"I really can't do nothing with what they're leaving you with," Marine said. "I have three kids."
Marine says she doesn't have the money that was overpaid because she used it for her basic needs.
"What they're leaving me with is definitely not enough to live with," Marine said. "It's just not enough."
She also said she received conflicting and confusing responses from the Department of Labor. She doesn't think she should have to repay.
"When you have an overpayment, that's not your fault," Marine said. "The fact that I didn't even know, but now it's again taken. It's really annoying."
Marine said she hopes to see both the federal and state overpayments waived.
Eggleston said he's confident in the bill moving forward.
"There really wasn't a lot of negative pushback," Eggleston said. "A lot of positive comments from both sides of the aisle."
HB 1083 will go through fiscal review on Thursday. If the bill passes that, which Eggleston expects to happen, it will be heard again on the House floor.