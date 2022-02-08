JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House of Representatives Emerging Issues Committee heard three bills about catalytic converter protection and increased repercussions if stolen.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device in some vehicles. Sponsors behind House Bill 1456, House Bill 1929 and House Bill 2547 addressed the committee Tuesday afternoon.
"Our area, and I don't think it's exclusive to our area, is experiencing extreme numbers of catalytic converter thefts," Rep. Don Mayhew (R-Crocker) said in the hearing. Mayhew is sponsoring HB 2547.
In the summer of 2021, a new law changed the penalties associated with stealing a catalytic converter: the first offense would be a class A misdemeanor and then anything after that, any theft within a decade, would be a class E felony. Mayhew said more efforts are needed.
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman endorsed the bill. He said it's very difficult to combat this in one county at a time.
"Anything that we can do to stop this rash of catalytic converter theft," Hillman said. "My county alone just last summer, you couldn't park your car at the conservation areas because if you had a boat trailer, then they knew you'd be gone and they'd saw it off."
But, the bills did have some opposition, specifically HB 2547. Shannon Cooper said he was with Advantage Metals and Recycling. Cooper said he wants to leave the current law and said new legislation could impact recycling groups.
"They're not the ones that break these converters down and take out the Platinum and Rhodium," Cooper said.
Both opponents and supporters of the bill both agreed that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Joseph Stockman with Town & Country Auto Sales said it's an industry trend that everyone is aware of.
"Obviously, theft is not something new," Stockman said. "We've made some changes as we've needed to. We've obviously had problems with theft at different times in the past, but JCPD does make passes through a lot of the lots through the evening and we obviously keep some lights on and do have cameras."
To follow the three bills, you can view the house hearing schedule.