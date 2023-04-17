JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House committee voted to pass transgender rights legislation that would affect the future of athletics in the state.
House bill 183 passed in the Fiscal Review Committee Monday in a room packed full of representatives.
This legislation restricts transgender student athletes to compete in events of the opposite sex.
Athletes in grades six to 12 at public/private high schools and universities would not be allowed to participate in sports of the opposite sex. The only exception is that females could participate in a male sport if there is not a specific female sport offered.
Each school district in violation, as stated in the perfected bill summary, would have “a percentage of any monthly distribution of state formula funding and any other revenues from the state” taken away.
The bill also restricts college athletes from competing with any intercollegiate association/school that does not have a similar policy. Public colleges in violation of this law could be fined up to the same amount as their “fiscal year state operating appropriation.”
Private universities in violation of HB183 could receive a fine up to $1 million.
One representative told KOMU 8 News this legislation impacts kids like his 11-year-old grandson.
Rep. Kent Hade (R-Mexico) said it is already tough for people like his grandson to compete against other males that might have accelerated bodily functions.
"There's two types of kids that wrestle his weight," Hade said. "There are kids that look just like him, and there are kids that are already a head taller, they already have muscles, they already have [facial] hair."
"Go watch 11, 12 year olds wrestle and see the ones who have testosterone and the ones who don't," Haden said. "That's why it's not fair, never will be fair. If they want to have a separate division for transgender, that's great. But, to have them [transgender athletes] compete on a equal footing with girls after they reach puberty, it's just not there, it's just not correct."
A representative from the other side of the aisle said this bill could negatively impact the LGBTQ+ members of society.
"I think that at the heart of it, most of these [transgender rights] bills are continuing to stigmatize our LGBTQ community," Rep. Kathy Steinhoff (D-Columbia) explained. "Just the idea that it's going after transgender youth almost as though we are trying to erase their identities which is so harmful."
Steinhoff also believes this legislation could hurt the image of the state.
"It [transgender rights restrictions] is making it so people want to leave the state of Missouri, it's making it so people don't want to come to the state of Missouri," she said.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association already has similar rules as the bill in place, as well as the NCAA.
This all comes as the House passed a bill last week to ban gender-affirming care for minors.
An emergency temporary rule put in place by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey just last week also limits both adults and children's access to puberty-blocking drugs, hormones or surgeries.
The rule begins April 27 and lasts until Feb. 6, 2024, unless someone is already receiving care.
HB 183 now moves back to the House floor for a formal third reading, which has not been scheduled yet.