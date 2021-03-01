Jefferson City — Hair discrimination is a longstanding issue throughout the country, but local lawmakers want to change that in Missouri.
All nine members of the Special House Committee on Urban Issues voted Monday to pass the Missouri CROWN Act, a bill that would ban discrimination "on the basis of hair texture and protective hairstyles" in state-funded schools.
"I am very privileged to be a state representative and wear my natural hair and not to have felt any way about it with you all as my colleagues. Hopefully, this bill will bring that same kind of relief and comfort to students," the bill's sponsor, St. Louis Representative Raychel Proudie (D) said.
The CROWN Act is a national campaign. Versions of the anti-discrimination law passed in seven states and Kansas City's City Council adopted their own version of it last year. The Missouri House passed the bill last year, but it failed in the Senate.
Historically, hair discrimination has created division and prevented Black people from getting jobs or other opportunities. It's also prevalent in schools.
"If we were asking children to cut or alter their hair as a way for being punitive or punishment... if we were to do that in our homes, the state of Missouri would be knocking on our door because that's considered child abuse," Proudie said. "If parents are not allowed to do that, we should not be allowing our taxpayer sustained institutions to do the same."
During the Jim Crow era, there was a time when school administrators would use a "pencil test" to distinguish Black people from white people. During the test, someone would push a pencil through a person's hair. If it fell out, the person was classified as white.
While much has changed since then, Lincoln University graduate Dominique Thurman, remembers when a Black Texas teenager was banned from walking in his graduation ceremony because his locs were against school dress code.
"He couldn't walk for graduation because of his locs," Thurman aid. "Why is his hair a problem for him getting an education? It's already hard for a Black man."
Thurman spoke during the bill's public hearing and continues to advocate for its passage.
"Hopefully it does a great deal to where no one will have to second guess about how they look going into school or going into work or getting fired or graduating because [they] want to wear [their] hair this way."
After the bill passed, Representative Proudie said she just wants kids to be confident wearing their natural hairstyles in all spaces.
"We should not be denying kids access to a learning experience because of what society considers professional," she said. "Their opinion of how our hair grows and looks is their problem."
The bill now moves to the Committee on Rules. The sponsor said she hopes it makes it to the governor's office.