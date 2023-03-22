JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House is continuing to debate two pieces of legislation that prohibit gender transition health care for minors, as well as transgender athletes competing in athletics, respectively.
The health care legislation follows suit with 10 other states that plan to ban gender-affirming health care, including Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.
House bill 419, authored by Rep. Brad Hudson (R-Cape Fair), would restrict gender-transition procedures for minors.
The Missouri Senate debated and approved a similar bill to HB419 earlier this week which would revoke health care providers’ medical licenses if they perform a gender-transition surgery or prescribe puberty-blocking drugs.
HB419, if voted into law, would consider transgender health care "unprofessional conduct" for medical physicians and subject them to discipline by a licensing entity or disciplinary review board.
"To take a child that has an issue or is struggling with their gender identity and say, 'Well let's subject you to surgery,' or 'Let's put you on these drugs that could alter you for the rest of your life.' That is absolutely not wise," Hudson said.
One legislator, Rep. Chris Sander (R-Lone Jack), was on the fence whether to vote for or against the bill as he was concerned about taking away a patient's ability to choose their own health care options.
"I'm not a fan of legislation that would take away choice or options for health care between an individual and a doctor," Sander said.
The House is also set to vote in the perfection process on HB183, which restricts transgender athletes in grades 6 to 12 from competing in events of the opposite sex.
The bill also makes a provision for female students compete in sports with male students if there is no such athletics competition for female students offered.
The House adjourned Wednesday before it could vote for perfection on either bill and will reconvene at 9 a.m. Thursday.