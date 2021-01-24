SPRINGFIELD - Missouri's House Democrats have voted to expel Rep, Wiley Price from their caucus Sunday, according to a statement from House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.
Rep. Price was previously accused of having sexual relations with an intern, as well as harassing a staffer who reported the claim and lying about the accusations.
According to Rep. Quade, the expulsion was "necessary to hold him accountable for his actions" and that the move will "further reinforce that retaliation against employees will be met with serious consequences."
Earlier this month, Rep. Wiley Price was censured by the Missouri House of Representatives.