JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 1, 140-13 Wednesday afternoon. This Federal Reimbursement Allowance program is a clean version, and the FRA renewal is a three-year extension.
The bill now heads to Gov. Mike Parson's desk.
Senate Bill 1 does not mention any defunding of Planned Parenthood, but it does prohibit abortifacients, but doesn't list what they are.
House minority leader, Crystal Quade, said in a press conference following legislation that the Democratic party advocated for this clean FRA.
"We are in special session because the Republican supermajority failed at basic governance," Quade said. "Yet this year, many Republicans were willing to push the state to the brink of financial destruction to stop poor women from accessing birth control. Throughout this process, House Democrats responsibly advocated for a clean FRA and proved instrumental in securing its passage to keep our budget solvent.”
The House also passed Rep. Nick Schroer's House Bill 2, which makes it unlawful for any public funds to be given to any abortion facility, affiliate or associate of that facility.
House Bill 2 also states that no federal act, law, order, rule or regulation can infringe on the rights of the people of Missouri to encourage childbirth over abortion in the use of taxpayer funds, and to restrict public funds from being used to perform or assist in an abortion.
With the approval of the House, the bill now moves to the Missouri Senate for consideration.
The full House also discussed the following bills proposed this week by Rep. Schroer.
- House Bill 1, works as a measure to ban abortion providers from receiving state funds.
- House Bill 2, (PASSED) restricts public funds, facilities and employees from assisting in abortion. It encourages childbirth over abortion, defends religious beliefs of any person who does not want to be forced to directly or indirectly fund or participate in abortion among other items.
- House Bill 3, which creates provisions relating to documentation of immunity against diseases. It prohibits Missouri from requiring documentation of an individual having received a vaccination against any disease in order for the individual to access transportation systems or services including, but not limited to, buses, air travel, rail travel, taxicab, or limousine services, according to the bill summary.
All of these bills were introduced on Monday.
This story will be updated as the special session continues.