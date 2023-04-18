JEFFERSON CITY — Funding for the proposed Interstate 70 expansion survived another day at the Missouri State Capitol.
The Missouri House of Representatives perfected and printed four bills that make up a portion of next year's state budget. House bills 17, 18, 19 and 20 include pay for the I-70 project and additional university funding, including MU.
The house met at 10 a.m. Tuesday and debated until about 2 p.m. on proposed amendments to the four bills. HBs 19 and 20 sparked the most debate.
Budget committee Chairman Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) said HB 19 deals with capital improvements, seen through funding for projects across the state. HB 19 holds the $859 million line requested by Gov. Mike Parson in his State of the State address in January.
The plan would expand I-70 both east and west from Route Z to Midway in Columbia. It also would expand the interstate to six lanes from St. Louis to Warrenton and Kansas City to Odessa.
Last week in the budget committee, Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) filed an amendment to move $60 million from the I-70 capacity improvements to the Missouri Department of Transportation's Transit Program. The amendment failed to be adopted in committee. Merideth proposed that amendment again on the floor Tuesday.
"We have billions of dollars every single year, billions of dollars going into our roads and bridges, and I think that’s really important," Merideth said. "But what saddens me is that we have less than $10 million going into public transportation in this state."
Merideth faced strong opposition, including from Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville), who called the amendment "bad."
"It [I-70] is a major highway, U.S. federal highway from coast to coast," Toalson Reisch said. "We need to keep the funding the governor has wanted to fund I-70, and we need to improve I-70."
That amendment failed to pass, but Merideth went at it again. He proposed a second amendment to take only about 1%, or just more than $8 million, from the I-70 funding to go toward public transit. That amendment also failed to be adopted.
During the HB 19 discussion, Rep. Deb Lavender (D-Manchester) tried a similar approach of taking 1% from three universities' project funding to support Habitat for Humanity. She said by trimming about half a million dollars from the three proposed university fundings combined, the state could fund nearly 10 houses built by the organization.
“We do trim and we do watch and the thing is that this is all 1% of their budget,” Lavender said.
But most representatives were not on board with removing funding from higher education, like Rep. John Voss (R-Cape Girardeau).
“I cannot support stealing the future of many Missourians by taking money out of higher education," Voss said.
Lavender's proposed amendment did not get adopted.
Now that all four bills have been perfected, they will likely be read for a third time later this week before being finalized by the House and ultimately move to the Senate.