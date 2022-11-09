JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri House Republicans met in the State Capitol Building on Wednesday and selected their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session.
The 102nd General Assembly will begin in January with Speaker-Designee Dean Plocher. Mike Henderson will serve as the speaker pro tempore and Jon Patterson will serve as the majority floor leader, assisted by Jamie Burger.
House members also chose Hardy Billington as the majority whip, Chris Dinkins as the majority caucus chair and Ann Kelley as the majority caucus secretary.
Plocher, in a press release, stated that the leadership team represents the ideal group to advance conservative principles.
"I know our caucus is ready to serve as the voice of the majority of Missourians who believe in smaller government, lower taxes, strong Second Amendment rights, and protections for the lives of the unborn," Plocher said in the release.