JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri could soon end its time as one of only two states without a formal department for military affairs.
A House Special Committee on Homeland Security heard testimony Wednesday on House Joint Resolution 116, which would create the Department of the National Guard.
The resolution would put a state constitutional amendment on the November 2022 ballot to create Missouri's 16th executive department.
Adjutant General Levon Cumpton is in charge of the National Guard, which currently operates under the Department of Public Safety.
Rep. Adam Schnelting (R- St. Peters), who is the resolution's sponsor, believes this proposed change would make important decisions more streamlined.
"When a disaster strikes, whether it's an earthquake or another Joplin scenario, God forbid, instead of the adjutant general and our military forces having to go through a bureaucratic process, he would answer directly to the governor," Rep. Schnelting said.
A representative for the Missouri National Guard Association also said the structure change would help with information.
"One thing that really impedes a soldier or an airman's ability to do their job at the user level is getting order and direction from your higher headquarters," Larry Crowder said.
Crowder explained how fewer people with more knowledge of the National Guard could make operations smoother.
"If the Department of Public Safety does not have a really good knowledge of how the Missouri National Guard works, they may just say 'Hey no problem we'll have them [resources] there in an hour," Crowder said. "If the adjutant general is working directly for the governor, he or she may look at them and say listen we can do that, but we need 12 hours. Every hour you save in those debates gives a commander on the ground an extra hour to get it done."
Missouri has nearly 12,000 National Guard members. Massachusetts is the only other state without a department for military affairs.