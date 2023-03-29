JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House perfected House bill 870, which provides up to $20 million in child tax credits, at its session Wednesday morning.
Rep. Brenda Shields (R-St. Joseph) sponsored the bill.
The tax credit would allow tax payers to pay taxes directly to the child care provider. It also would allow child care providers with more than three employees to be exempt from income tax.
A tax credit to expand and improve facilities is also included in the bill.
The House perfected the state's budget Tuesday which allots $78 million for child care.
"I believe parents are going to be the ones who will benefit the most from this legislation because we're going to be able to increase capacity and infrastructure so there will be more slots available," Shields said. "With everyone participating in the cost of care, our hope is that it lowers the cost of care so that parents can afford it, and they find it worth while if they want too."
Shields said the biggest benefit of the tax credits is for the economy so parents can afford to have child care and still work.
"No one makes anyone go to work in this state, but if they want to work and they can know their children are being kept for in a quality, reliable, affordable child care setting," Shields said. "I'm really looking forward to passing this so that we know our children are being cared for a quality location."
Tax credits are nonrefundable for for-profit businesses, but non-profit child care facilities are able to refund those credits.
The legislation needs one more vote from the House to move to the Senate.
The House also perfected HB 1263 which would allow businesses closed due to a shutdown order to have extra support during that time instead of having to pay more when the business is not open.
The bill was originally introduced during the pandemic. The bill will now only help businesses if a future shutdown happens.