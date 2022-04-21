JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives passed House bill 3021 Thursday, which gives Missourians a tax credit, by a 103-44 vote.
Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) introduced the bill on April 11. The bill would give Missourians with a tax liability a $500 credit and married couples who jointly file their taxes $1,000.
Missourians will receive a tax credit if they have paid their tax liabilities or have had money withheld from their liabilities.
Smith was pleased with the bill passing the House.
"We have already spent enough this fiscal year and we have more money still," Smith said. "We think Missouri taxpayers should get it [their money] back and that they know what to do with it better than we do."
Not all House representatives were pleased with the bill.
The bill will not give any tax credits to those who make less than $12,500 or if they have a majority of their income made through Social Security.
On Wednesday, Rep. Peter Meredith (D-St. Louis) proposed an amendment that would give a tax credit to Missourians making less than $100,000 and $200,000 for married couples, but this failed.
Meredith voted against the bill, believing it does not help all Missourians.
"I heard we are giving back to the people that need it the most, everyday Missourians, but this bill does not do that," Meredith said. "Unless you think the third of Missourians working low-wage jobs or on fixed-incomes aren't everyday Missourians, maybe that is what you think, you think they are not everyday Missourians."
Rep. LaKeySha Bosley (D-St. Louis City) agreed that the bill does not cover enough Missourians.
"I think that it is deplorable for us to not vet this thoroughly through," Bosley said. "So, the people who are in 114 counties and a city not in a county across the whole state get as much relief as possible."
Rep. Doug Richey (R-Clay) disagreed with his Democrat colleagues and believes the bill is a step to easing financial worries amongst Missourians.
"We are going to provide some tax relief to those who have state income tax liability," Richey said. "What they do with their money is their business and the state does not have any concerns with that."
The Missouri Senate has until May 30 to approve the bill before this current legislature adjourns for the session.