MONROE COUNTY − A Missouri hunter was more than happy when he saw an 16-point deer on his game camera.
Samuel Perotti soon found out it wasn't just any deer - it was an antlered doe.
The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo on Facebook of Perotti's harvest, which has already seen thousands of 'likes' and nearly 2,000 shares in just under three hours.
Perotti said he shot the rare find on his property.
According to MDC, antlers can occur in females with unusually high testosterone levels. In some cases, what appears to be a doe is not a true female but rather a hermaphrodite with female and male genitalia, or a male lacking external genitalia.
Antlered does or anomalies such as white or albino deer occur in low numbers, according to MDC.
It's not the first time an antlered doe has been harvested in Missouri. An 18-year-old shot a doe with antlers in Lafayette County in 2019, among other instances.