COLUMBIA - It may be time to purchase a new permit if you hunt or go fishing in Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says the 2022 permits for small game, fishing, trout fishing, and combination hunting expire at the end of February.
A Missouri hunting and fishing permit can be bought on MDC's website, mobile app, or from one of the vendors in Missouri.
These permits can also be set up to automatically renew through MDC's Permit Auto-Renewal Service.
Commercial and lifetime permits can only be purchased through the MDC Permit Services Unit.