Missouri increases hourly minimum wage rate in 2021

MISSOURI - Missouri has raised the hourly minimum wage rate to $10.30 in 2021, starting Jan. 1. This is an 85 cent increase from the hourly minimum wage of $9.45 in 2020.
Missouri’s minimum wage increased to $9.45 per hour at the beginning of 2020 as part of a five-year series of raises approved by Missouri voters in 2018. The minimum wage will increase each year until it hits $12 an hour in 2023.
Employers engaged in retail or service businesses whose annual gross income is less than $500,000 are not required to pay the state minimum wage rate. Employers not subject to the minimum wage law can pay employees wages of their choosing.