MISSOURI - Missouri has raised the hourly minimum wage rate to $10.30 in 2021, starting Jan. 1. This is an 85 cent increase from the hourly minimum wage of $9.45 in 2020.

Missouri’s minimum wage increased to $9.45 per hour at the beginning of 2020 as part of a five-year series of raises approved by Missouri voters in 2018. The minimum wage will increase each year until it hits $12 an hour in 2023.

Employers engaged in retail or service businesses whose annual gross income is less than $500,000 are not required to pay the state minimum wage rate. Employers not subject to the minimum wage law can pay employees wages of their choosing.

Missouri increases hourly minimum wage rate in 2021

A graphic from the Missouri Division of Labor Standards outlining the 2021 minimum wage. 
