JEFFERSON CITY— Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the Missouri 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has launched a new website.
The new site provides resources and information for anyone experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis.
The new 988 phone number went live nationally back in July of 2022. The 988 crisis line connects anyone experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis to 24/7 accessible care and support. Support is free and confidential.
"The 988 crisis call line created a more streamlined and effective resource for Missourians in behavioral health crisis," Governor Parson said. "We know that when individuals are experiencing crisis the sooner we can connect them to support and provide assistance the better. This website adds even more access to critical resources that will help save lives."
Learn more about the new website at missouri988.org.