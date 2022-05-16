JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday the launch of a website to help guide access to Missouri's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The website enables visitors to learn about how ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds are being spent in Missouri. According to a news release, it will also explain how Missouri organizations, non-profits, municipalities, businesses, communities and other entities can apply for funding.
“We want to use this historic funding to make responsible investments that best serve Missourians," Gov. Parson said. "This website provides a one-stop shop to see how these funds are being spent and also how to apply for funding."
Parson also said Missourians deserve transparency in spending efforts and ensure ARPA funds are used in the most effective ways possible.
There are certain categories of allowable spending under federal regulations. These include projects or programs that support public health expenditures; address negative economic impacts caused by COVID-19; replace lost public sector revenue; or invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
While some funding has been appropriated for fiscal year 2022, the Missouri General Assembly passed House bill 3020 on Friday, May 6, which allocates a majority of Missouri’s State Fiscal Recovery Funds for specific purposes.
Gov. Parson has until July 1 to take action on the bill. Once the budget is finalized, additional information will be added on the website. Until then, the information on the website may be limited, according to Gov. Parson's office.
As of Monday, the only grant programs accepting applications are the water, wastewater, stormwater and lead service line inventory. The remaining grant programs will begin accepting applications after July 1 and into the fall.
Signed into federal law on March 11, 2021, ARPA includes funding for states and local governments to mitigate the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Missouri was allocated approximately $2.7 billion in fiscal recovery funds under ARPA.
Per federal law, all ARPA funded programs and grants must be allocated by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026.
To view the state's new website for ARPA funding information and opportunities, click here.