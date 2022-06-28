SPRINGFIELD − A Missouri state representative was convicted by a federal trial jury Tuesday for her role in two separate fraud schemes related to COVID-9 and fake stem cell treatments.
Patricia "Tricia" Ashton Derges, 64, of Nixa, was found guilty of 22 counts, including of 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
A news release said Derges was convicted for her role in her a nearly $900,000 COVID-19 fraud scheme and a separate $200,000 fraud scheme in which she made fake claims about a fake stem cell treatment marketed through her clinics in southern Missouri and for illegally providing prescription drugs to her clients.
Law enforcement is allowed to take back nearly $300,000 in federal pandemic aid money Derges received from Greene County.
Derges was elected in November 2020 to serve as state representative in District 140 (Christian County). She is licensed as an assistant physician and operates three for-profit Ozark Valley Medical Clinics in Springfield, Ozark and Branson. She also operates a nonprofit cooperation, Lift Up Someone Today Inc., with a medical and dental clinic in Springfield.
According to a news release, Lift Up did not provide COVID testing to patients, but her medical clinics did. She was accused of concealing reimbursements for COVID-19 testing her clinics had already received.
The release also said she sold fake stem cell treatments to patients at her medical centers. She was actually giving sterile amniotic fluid to patients who suffered from tissue damage, kidney disease and Lyme disease, among other things, the release said.