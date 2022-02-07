JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Senate is set to field debate over the contentious redistricting process that takes place once every 10 years.
At the Capitol Monday, demonstrators and lawmakers gathered hours ahead of the Senate hearing.
They rallied in support of drawing district lines that would create seven conservative districts and one liberal district. Conservative lawmakers are looking to change the makeup of the Democratic-held 5th District around Kansas City.
Monday’s hearing for re-drawing Missouri’s congressional districts was set for 12 p.m. It’s 4:30 p.m. and the Senate has not gathered. I’m hearing when the Senate convenes, debate could go late into the night. @KOMUnews— Sean MacKinnon (@SeanMacKinnonTV) February 7, 2022
Rep. Bob Onder and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, both Republicans, spoke to a crowd of at least 100.
Some Republican leaders have raised concerns that a 7-1 map may be challenged in court. Secretary Ashcroft called those legality claims "balderdash."
The Senate hearing was scheduled for noon on Monday. As of 4:30 p.m., it has not started.
