JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri lawmakers were set to return to the Capitol after the Labor Day holiday weekend for a special session, but the start date has been delayed, according to Sen. Caleb Rowden.
Rowden (R-Columbia) shared a joint leadership statement on Twitter Wednesday, saying that the special session is aimed to begin during the week of the veto session, Sept. 14.
The special session, which Gov. Mike Parson has been promoting across the state, will address his proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits.
Rowden said lawmakers are working together to develop a "viable legislation package" and that conversations between both sides will continue next week.
“Today we had an extremely productive discussion on the issues the Governor asked us to address during special session," Rowden tweeted. "Our goal is to provide Missourians with the most substantive and effective tax relief possible and to support our agriculture industry so Missouri will grow and prosper for years to come. Because of the important nature of both the tax cut proposal and the agriculture tax credits, we will continue to work together to develop a viable legislative package that can receive strong support in both chambers. Our intent is to continue discussions next week with the goal of beginning legislative action during the week of Veto Session."
Parson's proposed tax plan would reduce the top individual income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. It would also eliminate the bottom income tax bracket and increase the standard deduction for individuals by $2,000 and $4,000 for married joint filers.
While Parson argues the tax cuts are sustainable, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade claims Parson is using temporary revenue to take on permanent expenses.
The governor’s special session is an election season ploy to change the subject after suddenly discovering that eliminating Missourians’ reproductive rights isn’t the winning issue Republicans thought it would be. It is also a textbook example of fiscal irresponsibility.1/5 pic.twitter.com/djsf8ShykR— Crystal Quade (@crystal_quade) August 22, 2022
