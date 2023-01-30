JEFFERSON CITY - A House bill that would block any bans on evictions by local governments was presented to the Missouri House Small Business Committee Monday.
HB 730 is in response to the federal eviction moratorium that was present during the pandemic, beginning in March 2020.
During that time, landlords, investors and property owners could not evict people due to non-payment of rent.
"I think the hope is just to try to provide some protection for investors, big and small, that were not afforded to them during the COVID crises," Rep. Chris Brown (R-Kansas City) the sponsor of HB 730, said.
"That's the government coming in and kind of, somewhat, arbitrarily seizing your property and telling you what you can or can not do with that property," Brown said.
Brown said the bill would provide investors and property owners with some peace of mind.
"An investor, it's not necessarily that an individual is experiencing a tough economic situation. And to punish them, arbitrarily for that, is something that should not be happening," Brown said. "Probably 50% of rental properties in the United States is owned by mom-and-pop investors - small-time investors that own probably own less than 10 units."
The investors are typically not deep pocketed groups that can take the financial hit, according to Brown.
"Most of these investors are operating on a very thin margin, and if they go three, four, seven, 10 months without rent coming in, they can't survive that," Brown said.
Empower Missouri, a housing rights advocacy organization, submitted testimony in opposition to HB 730.
At Monday's hearing, the group acknowledged the financial strain the federal eviction moratorium had on property owners. But Vee Sanchez, Empower Missouri's affordable housing policy manager, said they hoped to see other changes.
"Most of these renters are workers, and when they don't have a place to stay and wash their clothes and do hygiene and all of that stuff, they are a lot less likely to be able to get to work," Sanchez said. "So there is a tight link between homelessness and how that impacts small business."
Empower Missouri would want legislation to allow the governor to issue a broad disaster declaration, allowing local municipalities to issue a moratorium, Sanchez said.
She provided a JP Morgan Chase study that found that after the 2020 moratorium, landlords only experienced a 3% short-fall of rent.
Researchers from the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that the federal eviction moratorium reduced total evictions by about 51% nationally.
"Renters are not likely to miss paying rent if they have it," Sanchez said.
"They understand that an eviction can be really, really life altering. So, what we find is, people that don't pay rent are often doing that as a result of poverty."
According to data from The Eviction Lab at Princeton University, 76,923 evictions have been filed in Missouri since March 15. 2020, which is the fourth highest in the country.
While some members of the Missouri House Small Business committee completely supported HB 730, other representatives wanted the committee to find a "middle ground."